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Chile Resistance Protest Continue as the Nation Falls into a Police State!!
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109 views • February 22, 2020
The constant attacks of the police of #Chile Against the medical brigades that assist the wounded and asphyxiated during the protests, they are first forced to leave the place and end up beating and gassing them. They hurt and forbid attention.
#ChileProtest #ChileResistance
#ChileProtest #ChileResistance
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