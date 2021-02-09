THE TRUTH ABOUT VIRUS & BACTERIA WITH DR. TOM COWAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
REQUIRED VIEWING! The root belief on which the pandemic deception is built is the belief that the fragments of genetic material that our cells produce (named ‘viruses' long ago) are the cause of diseases. That is a false belief. The belief that there is a pandemic is built on a false premise. No one is explaining it more clearly than Dr. Tom Cowan.
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NB3e8dfvEU