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La verdadera causa de la pandemia por el doctor Thomas Cowan
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221 views • June 02, 2021
El distinguido Doctor Thomas Cowan explica la verdadera causa de la pandemia en su conferencia de la "Cumbre de Salud y Derechos Humanos" en Tucson, Arizona el 12 de Marzo de 2020.
Camara, sonido, edicion: Joshua Coleman
Subsitulado: Don Pepito Argento
Camara, sonido, edicion: Joshua Coleman
Subsitulado: Don Pepito Argento
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