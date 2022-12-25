JP Sears and Jim Breuer on how "Freedom Is A Threat To Our Democracy"

New Episodes to Patreon every Thursday and everywhere else on Friday: https://linktr.ee/Breuniverse

Go follow JP Sears at @AwakenWithJP

Watch Jim Breuer's comedy special 'Somebody Had to Say It’ is available now exclusively on Jim Breuer's Patreon page here: https://bit.ly/BreuerPatreon

Tour dates and more at https://www.jimbreuer.com