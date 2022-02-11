What do elementary children think of Mask Mandates?

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Kids at a Las Vegas elementary school burst out into cheers after learning they no longer have to wear a mask to school
Source https://twitter.com/hollandcourtney/status/1491996868829614081?cxt=HHwWgsCsyenP0bQpAAAA
Courtney Holland