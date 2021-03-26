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Biden was dazed and confused | Rob Schmitt
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90 views • March 26, 2021
President Joe Biden held his first press conference today, Rob Schmitt examines the softball game Biden played with the press, the blame game against Republicans and more - via Newsmax TV's 'Rob Schmitt Tonight' weekdays 10PM ET.
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