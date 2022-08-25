Shortness of the Hour

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 25, 2022
In a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell, the Lord showed her “War Steps”. These are the steps / signposts leading to the fall of America. She saw a world map showing seven countries. Today, Pastor Stan takes a look which of these countries has already been afflicted and which events will follow to the Fall of America.
00:00 - The Devil’s Playbook
03:18 - The Conflict Order
04:25 - Russia sends Troops to put down Kazakhstan
05:31 - Kazakh Leader Declares “Coup d’etat”
08:16 - The King and Queen
17:16 - Chris Reed Headlines
18:25 - Leslie Johnson Headlines
20:28 - U.S. Now Pulling Guns and Ammo
21:29 - 41% of Gold Pulled in One Day
23:28 - Inflation in Germany hit 70-Year High
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