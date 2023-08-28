AGENDA 21 AND "THE HAWAIIAN PUNCH" what this has shown the world

So, that's it. You saw it. They'll do it to anyone, anywhere, any time they want ... And then they'll cover it up with big alt media... And that's what you're most likely seeing now. Anytime we have the giant media channels telling you what to think, what NOT to think... And parroting EACH OTHER like MSM... you know it's becuz .. ITS THE SAME PLAY. LOL. Coming from what we seem to think is "alt media" even tho it's not even independent journalism any longer. Much less organic, off the cuff, raw opinion. That's gone. So, ask yourself... "Why is big alt media literally pushing AGAINST the DEW possibilities?" In every other sentence? It's becuz they're running damage comtrol for the people they wprk for. And that should be all you need to see. This is in plain sight y'all. Start telling these traitors where to go! The idea that they'd literally FIGHT AGAINST IT... like downed power lines melted cars sitting by themselves on the border of the fire. That's total horseshit and they KNOW IT. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]