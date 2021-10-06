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Disciples and Christians Are the Same Thing
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20 views • October 06, 2021
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So for a whole year Barnabas and Saul met with the church and taught great numbers of people. The disciples were called Christians first at Antioch. - Acts 11:26
So for a whole year Barnabas and Saul met with the church and taught great numbers of people. The disciples were called Christians first at Antioch. - Acts 11:26
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