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MURDERED FOR NOT WEARING A MASK - Australia 🇦🇺
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242 views • August 18, 2021
#ANTIMASKERSCLUB apparently died in hospital after 🙏;
from Janetth G on GHOSTCHAT of GhostEzra's Telegram page;
Tại nước Úc, cảnh sát của thế lực ngầm (cộng sản nằm vùng/satanic mafia) giết dân chỉ vì dân không đeo khẩu trang--trong khi quyền làm người thở vào được ôxy. Khi đeo khẩu trang, thì không thở vào được ôxy.
August 19, 2021
Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine
Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine use to treat a cold or a flu—or to remove all of the poisonous substances of the manufactured big pharma’s pills or shots/jabs (like all of the poisonous covid tests or shots/jabs) from one’s body.
If one is petite, take one table spoon of one’s Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine daily (on an empty stomach) for two months to remove the big pharma’s poisonous substances out of one’s body—or until one no longer has a cold or a flu.
If one is not petite, take two table spoon of one’s Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine daily (on an empty stomach) for two months to remove the big pharma’s poisonous substances out of one’s body—or until one no longer has a cold or a flu.
Instruction to Make Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine
(1) Wash really clean two organic Grapefruits and five organic Lemons (or Limes).
(2) With a clean knife, cut around each fruit for its peeling (including its white spongy part underneath its peeling)—into one long peeling string for each fruit.
(3) Let all those fruits’ peeling (including its white spongy part underneath its peeling) into a clean Visions’ glass pot.
(4) Must avoid using any type of metal pot, metal strainer, metal ladle, or metal spoon. Mainly, every metal material would alter the chemical components of every plant based material into a poisonous substance; therefore, must avoid using any metal material in cooking food or natural medicine.
(5) Pour eight cups of Spring water (far better than drinking water) into such clean Visions’ glass pot.
(6) Put its clean Visions’ glass lid to cover such clean Visions’ glass pot.
(7) With very low fire, let all the above materials to simmer for three hours.
(8) Set one’s alarm clock for three hours.
(9) Thereafter, turn off the fire completely to let all the above hot materials to really cool down.
(10) Take out the many clean, small size glass jars (with their plastic covers) to prepare to store one’s cool-off Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine fluid.
(11) Thereafter, use a wooden or a ceramic ladle to hold back all of such fruits’ cooked peelings.
(12) Pour one’s cool-off Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine fluid into each clean, small size glass jar.
(13) Cover tightly each of such clean, glass jar with its clean plastic cover.
(14) Leave only one of such tightly covered glass jar (of one’s Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine fluid) into one’s refrigerator—only for when one needs to take such natural fluid medicine daily.
(15) Store the rest of such tightly covered glass jars (of one’s Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine fluid) into one’s freezer.
The above info had been released by our patriot President Trump and by our 80 percents patriot American soldiers. Mainly only to intend for us humankind to use our homemade natural medicine—so that we can avoid using any poisonous pill or shot/jab of the very inhuman, evil big pharma.
Big pharma is the blood-thirst devils/communists/satanic mafias—who have been lying to us humankind about covid. Covid is lighter than a cold; the majority of us humankind can survive covid.
Mainly, these blood-thirst, cannibal devils/communists/satanic mafias use covid to force in their massive, fake mail-in ballots—to steal the vote of every human in every country; just so they can rule/control and depopulate us humankind—by forcing us humankind to take their deadly poisonous fake vaccines that contain their very deadly/poisonous Graphene Oxide (use to make the chips for vehicles). Now, we know why there is no chip supply for vehicle productions!
Plus, to depopulate us humankind in any possible ways, these same dark forces (not even any human and strictly eat us humankind) also poison very type of the covid test materials/equipments (containing Graphene Oxide) and every disposable mask (containing Graphene Oxide).
Six feet apart with mask on is what these same dark forces use in their religious satanic ritual (of worshipping satan as their god) to sacrifice us humankind; thereafter, these same devils consume us humankind’s fleshes and drink our blood.
NASA and the CIA (controlling every radio/tv/newspaper mainstream media in very country) are made by these dark forces—that keep fist feeding us lies.
-Hoa/Nguyên Thiện (Grace)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nguyenthien
https://www.facebook.com/media/set?vanity=nguyenthien.th&;set=a.1994467634050618
A PATHOLOGIST SUMMARY OF WHAT THESE JABS DO TO THE BRAIN AND OTHER ORGANS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6H6kOXVcRpSX/?fbclid=IwAR2F-hD2U-Z9qjWuOAL_-fbuI369qMulfU-RV__C15nQ1B08-3lXIEGUnPU
from Janetth G on GHOSTCHAT of GhostEzra's Telegram page;
Tại nước Úc, cảnh sát của thế lực ngầm (cộng sản nằm vùng/satanic mafia) giết dân chỉ vì dân không đeo khẩu trang--trong khi quyền làm người thở vào được ôxy. Khi đeo khẩu trang, thì không thở vào được ôxy.
August 19, 2021
Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine
Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine use to treat a cold or a flu—or to remove all of the poisonous substances of the manufactured big pharma’s pills or shots/jabs (like all of the poisonous covid tests or shots/jabs) from one’s body.
If one is petite, take one table spoon of one’s Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine daily (on an empty stomach) for two months to remove the big pharma’s poisonous substances out of one’s body—or until one no longer has a cold or a flu.
If one is not petite, take two table spoon of one’s Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine daily (on an empty stomach) for two months to remove the big pharma’s poisonous substances out of one’s body—or until one no longer has a cold or a flu.
Instruction to Make Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine
(1) Wash really clean two organic Grapefruits and five organic Lemons (or Limes).
(2) With a clean knife, cut around each fruit for its peeling (including its white spongy part underneath its peeling)—into one long peeling string for each fruit.
(3) Let all those fruits’ peeling (including its white spongy part underneath its peeling) into a clean Visions’ glass pot.
(4) Must avoid using any type of metal pot, metal strainer, metal ladle, or metal spoon. Mainly, every metal material would alter the chemical components of every plant based material into a poisonous substance; therefore, must avoid using any metal material in cooking food or natural medicine.
(5) Pour eight cups of Spring water (far better than drinking water) into such clean Visions’ glass pot.
(6) Put its clean Visions’ glass lid to cover such clean Visions’ glass pot.
(7) With very low fire, let all the above materials to simmer for three hours.
(8) Set one’s alarm clock for three hours.
(9) Thereafter, turn off the fire completely to let all the above hot materials to really cool down.
(10) Take out the many clean, small size glass jars (with their plastic covers) to prepare to store one’s cool-off Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine fluid.
(11) Thereafter, use a wooden or a ceramic ladle to hold back all of such fruits’ cooked peelings.
(12) Pour one’s cool-off Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine fluid into each clean, small size glass jar.
(13) Cover tightly each of such clean, glass jar with its clean plastic cover.
(14) Leave only one of such tightly covered glass jar (of one’s Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine fluid) into one’s refrigerator—only for when one needs to take such natural fluid medicine daily.
(15) Store the rest of such tightly covered glass jars (of one’s Homemade Natural Hydroxychloroquine fluid) into one’s freezer.
The above info had been released by our patriot President Trump and by our 80 percents patriot American soldiers. Mainly only to intend for us humankind to use our homemade natural medicine—so that we can avoid using any poisonous pill or shot/jab of the very inhuman, evil big pharma.
Big pharma is the blood-thirst devils/communists/satanic mafias—who have been lying to us humankind about covid. Covid is lighter than a cold; the majority of us humankind can survive covid.
Mainly, these blood-thirst, cannibal devils/communists/satanic mafias use covid to force in their massive, fake mail-in ballots—to steal the vote of every human in every country; just so they can rule/control and depopulate us humankind—by forcing us humankind to take their deadly poisonous fake vaccines that contain their very deadly/poisonous Graphene Oxide (use to make the chips for vehicles). Now, we know why there is no chip supply for vehicle productions!
Plus, to depopulate us humankind in any possible ways, these same dark forces (not even any human and strictly eat us humankind) also poison very type of the covid test materials/equipments (containing Graphene Oxide) and every disposable mask (containing Graphene Oxide).
Six feet apart with mask on is what these same dark forces use in their religious satanic ritual (of worshipping satan as their god) to sacrifice us humankind; thereafter, these same devils consume us humankind’s fleshes and drink our blood.
NASA and the CIA (controlling every radio/tv/newspaper mainstream media in very country) are made by these dark forces—that keep fist feeding us lies.
-Hoa/Nguyên Thiện (Grace)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nguyenthien
https://www.facebook.com/media/set?vanity=nguyenthien.th&;set=a.1994467634050618
A PATHOLOGIST SUMMARY OF WHAT THESE JABS DO TO THE BRAIN AND OTHER ORGANS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6H6kOXVcRpSX/?fbclid=IwAR2F-hD2U-Z9qjWuOAL_-fbuI369qMulfU-RV__C15nQ1B08-3lXIEGUnPU
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