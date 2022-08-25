US LOOTS 83% OF SYRIA'S CRUDE PRODUCTION. Like i said, it's not war it is thievery

Tensions in Syria have flared yet again after three US servicemen were wounded in rocket attacks on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the country's oil ministry has accused American forces of looting most of Syria’s oil – up to 83% of it. In light of recent events, RT's Caleb Maupin looks into why the US remains in Syria.





Its not war when more civilians get killed than militaryhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/qNPe7yBPBEqq/



source here,

https://www.bitchute.com/video/dX7HaskZfZzT/

US LOOTS 83% OF SYRIA'S CRUDE PRODUCTION . Like i said, it's not war it is thievery







