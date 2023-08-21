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Maui Police Chief Ordered Cops To Block Cars From Fleeing Fire Allege Eyewitness.
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215 views • August 21, 2023

The Jimmy Dore Show
 Aug 19, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShow
Maui Police Chief John Pelletier has been less than forthcoming about addressing concerns over the government response to the recent devastating wildfires. In one video Pelletier refuses to make eye contact with or even acknowledge a woman outside police headquarters who politely requested his attention to ask a few questions Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss whether Pelletier “looks like a criminal” while assessing the Police Chief as “suspicious.” Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS: Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt... Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor... WATCH / LISTEN FREE: Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.) ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS: Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem... SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW: Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/ Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-s... DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-d... Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de... Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib About The Jimmy Dore Show: #TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
The Jimmy Dore Show
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crimedewlas vegas massacreeyewitnessthe jimmy dore showjohn pelletiermaui police chiefordered copsblock carsfleeing fire
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