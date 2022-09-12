Keep This in Mind When Producing Your Own Seeds

Do this if you want to grow your produce true to its parent:Elise Pickett, the founder of The Urban Harvest, which seeks to teach people the basics of home vegetable gardening, shares a crucial tip to help you grow true-to-parent vegetables with your seeds!

According to Elise, one of the most common mistakes beginner urban gardeners do is not separating their seeds. 👈

This mistake may seem inconsequential, but it can actually have a big impact on your home gardening success! 👀

She explains that even if you’ve got seeds of two different varieties of a vegetable, you need to make sure that there is a bit of space between the seeds to PREVENT them from cross-pollinating. 🍆

To learn more about urban gardening, listen to the full episode here: https://www.findinggeniuspodcast.com/