Why do we never use the name JACOB? Hmmm...what would ISSA think about that?
51 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
All their trickery and deception is coming unraveled...hahaha.
Keywords
jacobissaisraelites
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos