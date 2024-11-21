Is Francis the pope? John-Henry Westen considers the evidence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Francis the pope? John-Henry In a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City, John-Henry Westen addresses the growing confusion within the Catholic Church, examines both sides of the debate over whether Pope Francis is actually the pope, and draws our attention to a Fatima prophecy that foretold a great battle over marriage and the family. God’s plan will prevail in the end, and Catholics must stay grounded in faith, trust in divine providence, and pray fervently for a resolution to the crisis in the Church.
