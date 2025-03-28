© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ACLJ: Kash Patel, Awaken With JP: Dumber, Charlie Kirk: The Neocons, Glenn Beck: JFK Puzzle? | EP1515 - Highlights Begin 03/28/2025 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v6rc1a8-ep1515.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
ACLJ - Sekulow 03/28 - Kash Patel's Historic FBI Raid Ends in Massive Arrest
https://rumble.com/embed/v6p3ick/?pub=2trvx
***
Awaken With JP 03/28 - BREAKING - Tesla Terrorists Keep Getting Dumber
https://rumble.com/embed/v6p36e0/?pub=2trvx
***
Charlie Kirk 03/28 - The Neocons Are Out For Revenge on America-First Patriots: Analyzing Their Attack on Pete Hegseth
https://rumble.com/embed/v6p3cws/?pub=2trvx
***
Glenn Beck 03/28 - Did We Just Debunk a Piece of the JFK Puzzle?
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths