InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Epstein Files Come At A Bad Time For The Elite - 7-02-2024

Its not a good time. The Democratic party is crumbling. Pfizer is being fully exposed as a corporation of genocidal greed. And the elite are facing a populist uprising the likes of which they have never seen. And now a judge releases Epstein court documents that could possibly lead to these people in horrifying detail.
