The Dark Side Knows Jesus

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Master Lama Rasaji Tells Us Who Benefits From The Outpouring Of The Holy Spirit.

When We Allow Abba To Flow Inward And The Holy Spirit To Outpour From Our Beings, We Become Abba’s Light And Energy. Evil From The Dark Side Knows This And Hopes That You Will Stop Reading Now And By-Pass This Video.

Don’t Miss This Exciting Segment!

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 43, The Outpouring of the Holy Spirit. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-43-the-outpouring-of-the-holy-spirit/







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