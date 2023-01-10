Create New Account
AI Dominion Games Ep 13: TRUDEAU'S CHILDBASE BLACKMAIL, COVID BANKERS' GAMES
130 views
A Warrior Calls
Published Yesterday

Did Trudeau's ChildBase blackmail program use Musk's AI bot swarms to fix COVID bankers' CSI? Are State Street, BlackRock & Vanguard vectoring Tesla into 'transfected' AR games? Can Musk drain the SWAMP of Serco woke-AI military patents CA3129725A1, WO2014172045A1 & US9498694B2? - Tweet sent 10:31am, Jan 10, 2023


https://www.the-scientist.com/foundations/universe-25-1968-1973-69941


https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005073/en/%C2%A0Clearview-AI-Releases-2.0-Version-of-Industry-Leading-Facial-Recognition-Platform-for-Law-Enforcement


Proof CSI outcomes in Five Eyes are controlled by AI allegedly originating from ChildBase AI program developed i n 1995-1999 under the Trudeau global blackmail program (60 countries!) at Starnet.


Twitter Profile @CsiHawkins: Ties Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program to ChildBase-blackmail games, COVID shadow banks & a 'transfected' SWAMP of Serco woke-AI military patents


https://reversecsiscripts.com Playlist = Videos + Podcasts. Support me at Patreon or SubscribeStar https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/


Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world. Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor


Christopher James website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?

