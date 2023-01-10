AI Dominion Games Ep 13: TRUDEAU'S CHILDBASE BLACKMAIL, COVID BANKERS' GAMES

Did Trudeau's ChildBase blackmail program use Musk's AI bot swarms to fix COVID bankers' CSI? Are State Street, BlackRock & Vanguard vectoring Tesla into 'transfected' AR games? Can Musk drain the SWAMP of Serco woke-AI military patents CA3129725A1, WO2014172045A1 & US9498694B2? - Tweet sent 10:31am, Jan 10, 2023
https://www.the-scientist.com/foundations/universe-25-1968-1973-69941
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005073/en/%C2%A0Clearview-AI-Releases-2.0-Version-of-Industry-Leading-Facial-Recognition-Platform-for-Law-Enforcement
Proof CSI outcomes in Five Eyes are controlled by AI allegedly originating from ChildBase AI program developed i n 1995-1999 under the Trudeau global blackmail program (60 countries!) at Starnet.
Twitter Profile @CsiHawkins: Ties Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program to ChildBase-blackmail games, COVID shadow banks & a 'transfected' SWAMP of Serco woke-AI military patents
https://reversecsiscripts.com Playlist = Videos + Podcasts. Support me at Patreon or SubscribeStar https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/
Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world. Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor
Christopher James website www.awarriorcalls.com
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE
https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources
Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.