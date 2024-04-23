Rybar Live: Special military operation, April 22

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar: «In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry says Russian troops have full control over Novomikhailivka»

The following from 'Two Majors', Forward from @dva_majors

▪️Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces struck enemy targets in Odesa and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Region, explosions were heard in Kyiv and Cherkasy Regions, as well as in Kryvyi Rih. Throughout the day, intensive destruction of targets in Kharkiv Region took place, with widespread footage of a TV tower being hit (https://t.me/dva_majors/40616) in Kharkiv.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the Russian Armed Forces resumed heavy assault operations in Krynky. FAB gliding bombs are actively used on the enemy's bank, with mutual artillery shelling ongoing.





▪️On the Zaporizhia front, the Russian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in Robotyne and northwest of Verbove. The front line remains unchanged.





▪️In the Vremivka direction, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting active operations near Staromaiorske and Urozhayne, with the fortified positions built by the AFU since summer posing difficulties for their advance.





▪️On the South Donetsk direction, after consolidating in the recently liberated Novomykhailivka, the next targets for the Russian Armed Forces are Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka - important logistical points for the enemy. Heavy fighting is ongoing on the southern and eastern outskirts of Krasnohorivka.





▪️West of Avdiivka, the main event was a daring attack by the Russian Armed Forces that allowed them to establish a foothold in Ocheretyne. Clearing the settlement and consolidating there is still to come. The penetration into the enemy's defenses reached up to 5 km. Fighting continues near the neighboring Novokalynove.





▪️In the east of Chasiv Yar, fierce battles are raging for every position. The enemy is trying to bring up reserves, and Zelenskyy voiced his delusions that the Russian Armed Forces allegedly plan to capture the city by May 9.





▪️In Belgorod Region, a massive attack was repelled overnight, with many targets shot down. Enemy UAVs were also destroyed during the day over the Yakovlevsky and Belgorod districts. The governor reported that a total of 120 residents of the region have been killed and 651 injured in shelling by the AFU in Belgorod Region.





▪️In Bryansk Region, the settlement of Suzemka was shelled. The enemy fired 53 rounds at the civilian population of the DPR, with one civilian injured in Horlivka as a result of a UAV drop.





Summary compiled by: Two Majors (https://t.me/dva_majors) Original msg (https://t.me/dva_majors/40646)