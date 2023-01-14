Gold, Silver, or Platinum in 2023? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

As the year 2022 came to a close, many prominent investment banks have released their predictions for 2023, leaving investors wondering if metals will experience a decline or an increase in the coming year.

With concerns of a recession looming, 2023 is expected to be a crucial year for the metal market.

The actions of central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve, will also be closely monitored as investors pay attention to any tightening of monetary policies and interest rate hikes implemented to combat rising inflation.

