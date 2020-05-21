© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lesley Gore Tribute - (5 Video Stereo Remasters - 1964-65) - Bubblerock - HD
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • May 21, 2020
Bubblerock presents ,
Great 60's pop singer , Lesley Gore.
Five remaster stereo video song promos
with extra bonus pics , demos and efxs and alternate mix songs.
This video is 15 minutes of fun.
Songs - 1964-65
1) Radio spots
2) It's My Party
3) The Look Of Love (45 Single Version)
4) The Look Of Love (Album Version)
5) That's The Way Boys Are
6) Mayby I Know - (1963 Demo By Songwrtier - Ellie Greenwich)
7) Mayby I Know
8) Sunshine & Lollipops
I remaster the video and audio and pics and efxs
for your pleasure.
Also "It's My Party " video and stereo redub was done by my pal
Smrfstools on youtube.
He has 100's of great redubbed videos of classic music.
Go his channel link and subscribe and check out his videos.
He's always uploaded new stuff -
https://www.youtube.com/channe....l/UCrhP0cueRMTjidztZ
These songs were jazz & pop and soul at it's best
and recorded exceptionally by great producers
like the great Quincy Jones.
These songs were well crafted and ahead of their time
and still are timeless.
Lesley Gore , she was the 60's !!!
Come and subscribe to my Youtube & Russian Channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Carpenters
and Pop & Bubblegum classics.
Peace !!! ,
Dan
Great 60's pop singer , Lesley Gore.
Five remaster stereo video song promos
with extra bonus pics , demos and efxs and alternate mix songs.
This video is 15 minutes of fun.
Songs - 1964-65
1) Radio spots
2) It's My Party
3) The Look Of Love (45 Single Version)
4) The Look Of Love (Album Version)
5) That's The Way Boys Are
6) Mayby I Know - (1963 Demo By Songwrtier - Ellie Greenwich)
7) Mayby I Know
8) Sunshine & Lollipops
I remaster the video and audio and pics and efxs
for your pleasure.
Also "It's My Party " video and stereo redub was done by my pal
Smrfstools on youtube.
He has 100's of great redubbed videos of classic music.
Go his channel link and subscribe and check out his videos.
He's always uploaded new stuff -
https://www.youtube.com/channe....l/UCrhP0cueRMTjidztZ
These songs were jazz & pop and soul at it's best
and recorded exceptionally by great producers
like the great Quincy Jones.
These songs were well crafted and ahead of their time
and still are timeless.
Lesley Gore , she was the 60's !!!
Come and subscribe to my Youtube & Russian Channels - danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more Carpenters
and Pop & Bubblegum classics.
Peace !!! ,
Dan
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.