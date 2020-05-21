Lesley Gore Tribute - (5 Video Stereo Remasters - 1964-65) - Bubblerock - HD

Bubblerock presents ,Great 60's pop singer , Lesley Gore.Five remaster stereo video song promoswith extra bonus pics , demos and efxs and alternate mix songs.This video is 15 minutes of fun.Songs - 1964-651) Radio spots2) It's My Party3) The Look Of Love (45 Single Version)4) The Look Of Love (Album Version)5) That's The Way Boys Are6) Mayby I Know - (1963 Demo By Songwrtier - Ellie Greenwich)7) Mayby I Know8) Sunshine & LollipopsI remaster the video and audio and pics and efxsfor your pleasure.Also "It's My Party " video and stereo redub was done by my palSmrfstools on youtube.He has 100's of great redubbed videos of classic music.Go his channel link and subscribe and check out his videos.He's always uploaded new stuff -These songs were jazz & pop and soul at it's bestand recorded exceptionally by great producerslike the great Quincy Jones.These songs were well crafted and ahead of their timeand still are timeless.Lesley Gore , she was the 60's !!!Come and subscribe to my Youtube & Russian Channels - danbanrock1and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I madeof classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70sincluding many more Carpentersand Pop & Bubblegum classics.Peace !!! ,Dan