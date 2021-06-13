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Katie Hopkins KT's Arms 13 June 2021
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20 views • June 14, 2021
https://youtu.be/LBJc8AgyIMk
Lovely shot in the arm of good old fashioned humour, humour you are not allowed to participate in these days along with showing you appreciation at a football match. A humanitarian viewpoint with oodles of commonsense a rare commodity these days and guess what else, no jab needle involved with the shot, and no pressure to take any of it. This sort of stuff never carries a use by date either, welcome home Katie.
Lovely shot in the arm of good old fashioned humour, humour you are not allowed to participate in these days along with showing you appreciation at a football match. A humanitarian viewpoint with oodles of commonsense a rare commodity these days and guess what else, no jab needle involved with the shot, and no pressure to take any of it. This sort of stuff never carries a use by date either, welcome home Katie.
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