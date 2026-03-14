Freemasons and the Sun’s Forgotten Code

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Freemasonry traces its origins to medieval builders, yet its symbols point far beyond stone and mortar. We examine Freemasonry through the organization’s own writings and traditions. We explore the legend of Hiram Abiff, the meaning of the three degrees, the pillars of Jachin and Boaz, and the recurring claim that Masonic symbolism reflects astronomical cycles. Patterns suggest that ancient builders encoded knowledge of the sky into architecture, ritual, and story. These traditions preserved fragments of an older worldview where the movements of the Sun and the sky clock guided human life.
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