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133 views • May 08, 2021
Draw blessings in the Spiritual, Mental & Physical realms.
To experience to full power of NeuralSync™, download your FREE meditation: https://www.NeuralSync.org
#releasenegativity #kundalini #blessings #hooponopono
FREQUENCIES:
Theta and Alpha gateway, the Great Pyramid, Tibetan monks in deep trance.
SACRED HO'OPONOPONO CLEARINING PHRASES:
"I Love You." "I'm Sorry." "Please forgive Me." "Thank You."
AFFIRMATIONS:
I am willing to succeed. I accept affluence. I deserve prosperity. I attract opportunity. I am wealthy. Riches flow into my life. I have a knack for creating value and wealth. My life is full of joy. Making money is fun. I deserve the good life. I expect success. I learn from others. I am confident in my abilities and skills. Dreams do come true. I turn ideas into action. I create wealth easily and effortlessly. I take responsibility for my life and my actions. I make great things happen. I love to help people. I give generously and receive graciously. I come up with new ideas for making money. People love to help me. Money is good. I recognize all opportunities around me. Money is freedom. I deserve to be free. It's fun to create. I deserve success. I live a life of abundance. I am a magnet for money. I am rewarded for my efforts. I am valuable.
To experience to full power of NeuralSync™, download your FREE meditation: https://www.NeuralSync.org
#releasenegativity #kundalini #blessings #hooponopono
FREQUENCIES:
Theta and Alpha gateway, the Great Pyramid, Tibetan monks in deep trance.
SACRED HO'OPONOPONO CLEARINING PHRASES:
"I Love You." "I'm Sorry." "Please forgive Me." "Thank You."
AFFIRMATIONS:
I am willing to succeed. I accept affluence. I deserve prosperity. I attract opportunity. I am wealthy. Riches flow into my life. I have a knack for creating value and wealth. My life is full of joy. Making money is fun. I deserve the good life. I expect success. I learn from others. I am confident in my abilities and skills. Dreams do come true. I turn ideas into action. I create wealth easily and effortlessly. I take responsibility for my life and my actions. I make great things happen. I love to help people. I give generously and receive graciously. I come up with new ideas for making money. People love to help me. Money is good. I recognize all opportunities around me. Money is freedom. I deserve to be free. It's fun to create. I deserve success. I live a life of abundance. I am a magnet for money. I am rewarded for my efforts. I am valuable.
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