I Found An Interesting Vdeo About

LUCI / LUICFER The Vatican Telescope In Arizona.



Here's a real Telescope that we should all know about, and innerstand why its pretty important for us all.



NASA And The Vatican Infrared Telescope

NASA and The Vatican's Infrared Telescope Called (LUCIFER) Or LUCI Looking At NIBIRU/ NEMESIS/ WORMWOOD/ PLANET X



