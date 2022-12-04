I Found An Interesting Vdeo About
LUCI / LUICFER The Vatican Telescope In Arizona.
Here's a real Telescope that we should all know about, and innerstand why its pretty important for us all.
NASA And The Vatican Infrared Telescope
NASA and The Vatican's Infrared Telescope Called (LUCIFER) Or LUCI Looking At NIBIRU/ NEMESIS/ WORMWOOD/ PLANET X
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.