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Health & Freedom Conference San Antonio, TX November 12
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440 views • November 13, 2021
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10 AM - 5PM - CST
Health & Freedom Conference San Antonio, TX | November 12
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour San Antonio, TX
11-12-2021
#wethepeople #freedom #clayclark
9:50 – The Blowing of the Shofar / Opening Prayer
10:00 AM – 10:10 AM – Singing of The National Anthem – Lori O’Brien | Patriot Performer
10:10 AM – 10:30 AM – Cordie Williams
10:30 AM – 10:45 AM – Lori Gregory
10:45 AM – 11:00 AM – Todd Coconato
11:00 AM – 11:15 AM – Karen Kingston
11:15 AM – 11:30 AM – Joe Oltmann
11:30 AM – 11:45 PM – Andy Wakefield
11:45 PM – 12:00 – Chris Eryx
12:00 PM – 12:15 – Alan Keyes
12:15 PM – 12:30 – Attorney General Ken Paxton
12:30 PM – 12:45 – Dr. Shannon Kroner
12:45 PM – 1:15 PM – Patrick Byrne
1:15 PM – 1:30 – Seth Keshel
1:30 PM – 1:45 – Dr. Judy Mikotivs and Brendan Witt
1:45 PM – 2:00 PM – Attorney Thomas Renz
2:00 PM – 2:15 PM – Dr. Eric Nepute
2:15 PM – 2:30 PM – Doug Billings
2:30 PM – 2:45 PM – Doctor Bryan Ardis
2:45 PM – 3:00 PM – Doctor Richard Bartlett
3:00 PM – 3:15 PM – Josh Yoder
3:15 PM – 3:30 PM – Raj Doraisamy
3:30 PM – 3:50 PM – Scott McKay
3:50 PM – 4:15 PM – Mike Lindell
4:15 PM – 4:30 PM – Dr. Stella Immanuel
4:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Ian Smith
4:45 PM – 5:00 PM – Seth Holehouse
5:00 PM – 5:30 PM – General Michael Flynn
10 AM - 5PM - CST
Health & Freedom Conference San Antonio, TX | November 12
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour San Antonio, TX
11-12-2021
#wethepeople #freedom #clayclark
9:50 – The Blowing of the Shofar / Opening Prayer
10:00 AM – 10:10 AM – Singing of The National Anthem – Lori O’Brien | Patriot Performer
10:10 AM – 10:30 AM – Cordie Williams
10:30 AM – 10:45 AM – Lori Gregory
10:45 AM – 11:00 AM – Todd Coconato
11:00 AM – 11:15 AM – Karen Kingston
11:15 AM – 11:30 AM – Joe Oltmann
11:30 AM – 11:45 PM – Andy Wakefield
11:45 PM – 12:00 – Chris Eryx
12:00 PM – 12:15 – Alan Keyes
12:15 PM – 12:30 – Attorney General Ken Paxton
12:30 PM – 12:45 – Dr. Shannon Kroner
12:45 PM – 1:15 PM – Patrick Byrne
1:15 PM – 1:30 – Seth Keshel
1:30 PM – 1:45 – Dr. Judy Mikotivs and Brendan Witt
1:45 PM – 2:00 PM – Attorney Thomas Renz
2:00 PM – 2:15 PM – Dr. Eric Nepute
2:15 PM – 2:30 PM – Doug Billings
2:30 PM – 2:45 PM – Doctor Bryan Ardis
2:45 PM – 3:00 PM – Doctor Richard Bartlett
3:00 PM – 3:15 PM – Josh Yoder
3:15 PM – 3:30 PM – Raj Doraisamy
3:30 PM – 3:50 PM – Scott McKay
3:50 PM – 4:15 PM – Mike Lindell
4:15 PM – 4:30 PM – Dr. Stella Immanuel
4:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Ian Smith
4:45 PM – 5:00 PM – Seth Holehouse
5:00 PM – 5:30 PM – General Michael Flynn
Keywords
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