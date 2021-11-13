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Health & Freedom Conference San Antonio, TX November 12
Freedom Patriot Network
Freedom Patriot Network
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440 views • November 13, 2021
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10 AM - 5PM - CST
Health & Freedom Conference San Antonio, TX | November 12
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour San Antonio, TX
11-12-2021
#wethepeople #freedom #clayclark

9:50 – The Blowing of the Shofar / Opening Prayer

10:00 AM – 10:10 AM – Singing of The National Anthem – Lori O’Brien | Patriot Performer

10:10 AM – 10:30 AM – Cordie Williams

10:30 AM – 10:45 AM – Lori Gregory

10:45 AM – 11:00 AM – Todd Coconato

11:00 AM – 11:15 AM – Karen Kingston

11:15 AM – 11:30 AM – Joe Oltmann

11:30 AM – 11:45 PM – Andy Wakefield

11:45 PM – 12:00 – Chris Eryx

12:00 PM – 12:15 – Alan Keyes

12:15 PM – 12:30 – Attorney General Ken Paxton

12:30 PM – 12:45 – Dr. Shannon Kroner

12:45 PM – 1:15 PM – Patrick Byrne

1:15 PM – 1:30 – Seth Keshel

1:30 PM – 1:45 – Dr. Judy Mikotivs and Brendan Witt

1:45 PM – 2:00 PM – Attorney Thomas Renz

2:00 PM – 2:15 PM – Dr. Eric Nepute

2:15 PM – 2:30 PM – Doug Billings

2:30 PM – 2:45 PM – Doctor Bryan Ardis

2:45 PM – 3:00 PM – Doctor Richard Bartlett

3:00 PM – 3:15 PM – Josh Yoder

3:15 PM – 3:30 PM – Raj Doraisamy

3:30 PM – 3:50 PM – Scott McKay

3:50 PM – 4:15 PM – Mike Lindell

4:15 PM – 4:30 PM – Dr. Stella Immanuel

4:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Ian Smith

4:45 PM – 5:00 PM – Seth Holehouse

5:00 PM – 5:30 PM – General Michael Flynn
Keywords
health freedomfreedomclay clarkreawaken america tour
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