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Ep. 48 Full Storm Moon, Solar Flare, Instinct vs. Intuition, How to Navigate These Shifting Times...
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216 views • February 16, 2022
❤️ 🚨 ❤️ Update on the full moon, solar flare, instinct vs intuition; and how to navigate these shifting times.
We are in the midst of the powerful 2222 portal right now. We just experienced an M-Class solar flare and other solar activity. Tensions are high, traumas are surfacing, deepest fears are being placed in front of you...what can you do to assist your mind, body, and spirit during this powerful time? Do you have aches and pains, old hurts and injuries surfacing; this is why.
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
We are in the midst of the powerful 2222 portal right now. We just experienced an M-Class solar flare and other solar activity. Tensions are high, traumas are surfacing, deepest fears are being placed in front of you...what can you do to assist your mind, body, and spirit during this powerful time? Do you have aches and pains, old hurts and injuries surfacing; this is why.
To join my clearing sessions, go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
www.brighteon.com/channels/rayleneshort
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