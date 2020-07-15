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Kora impro Livestream 15th July 2020
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2 views • July 15, 2020
The Great Work S1E5: Conversion/Fire
FREE TRACK:https://vincentwilkin.bandcamp.com/re...
Donate: https://en.tipeee.com/vincent-wilkin-...
Streaming on http://Sessionslive.com
https://vincentwilkin.com
https://facebook.com/vincentwilkinkora
https://soundcloud.com/vincentwilkin
https://www.instagram.com/vincent_wil...
https://bj.afreecatv.com/vwkora
https://lbry.tv/@VincentWilkinKora:1
https://dlive.tv/VincentWilkinKora
#kora #vincentwilkin #impro #accoustic #melakarta #strings #instrument #music
アフリカンハープの即興演奏
импровизация африканской арфы
非洲竖琴即兴演奏
الارتجال الأفريقي القيثارة
아프리카 하프 즉흥
improvisación de arpa africana
ஆப்பிரிக்க வீணை மேம்பாடு
अफ्रीकी वीणा कामचलाऊ व्यवस्था
FREE TRACK:https://vincentwilkin.bandcamp.com/re...
Donate: https://en.tipeee.com/vincent-wilkin-...
Streaming on http://Sessionslive.com
https://vincentwilkin.com
https://facebook.com/vincentwilkinkora
https://soundcloud.com/vincentwilkin
https://www.instagram.com/vincent_wil...
https://bj.afreecatv.com/vwkora
https://lbry.tv/@VincentWilkinKora:1
https://dlive.tv/VincentWilkinKora
#kora #vincentwilkin #impro #accoustic #melakarta #strings #instrument #music
アフリカンハープの即興演奏
импровизация африканской арфы
非洲竖琴即兴演奏
الارتجال الأفريقي القيثارة
아프리카 하프 즉흥
improvisación de arpa africana
ஆப்பிரிக்க வீணை மேம்பாடு
अफ्रीकी वीणा कामचलाऊ व्यवस्था
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