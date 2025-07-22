BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Growing Number of Modern Women Are Doing Witchcraft on Men Right Now
::::magic is the use of unseen spirits, people who do this will never enter eternal paradise because god does not forgive these sins, stay away from these practices you have been warned! Connect with your Creator and seek protection against this! May god be with us!

Qur'an Chapter 4 Verses

116. Verily! Allah forgives not (the sin of) setting up partners in worship with Him, but He forgives whom he pleases sins other than that, and whoever sets up partners in worship with Allah, has indeed strayed far away.

117. They (all those who worship others than Allah) invoke nothing but female deities besides Him (Allah), and they invoke nothing but Shaitan (Satan), a persistent rebel!

118. Allah cursed him. And he [Shaitan (Satan)] said: "I will take an appointed portion of your slaves;

119. Verily, I will mislead them, and surely, I will arouse in them false desires; and certainly, I will order them to slit the ears of cattle, and indeed I will order them to change the nature created by Allah." And whoever takes Shaitan (Satan) as a Wali (protector or helper) instead of Allah, has surely suffered a manifest loss.

120. He [Shaitan (Satan)] makes promises to them, and arouses in them false desires; and Shaitan's (Satan) promises are nothing but deceptions.

121. The dwelling of such (people) is Hell, and they will find no way of escape from it.

witchcraftdevilsunseen spirits
