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Dr Stanley Plotkin interview on vaccines
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162 views • January 26, 2021
Dr Stanley Plotkin is the inventor of the rubella vaccine. He is currently working with all six companies now in the business to develop, test and sell the coronavirus vaccine.
Religious implications apart, this video gives an understanding of the basic modus operandi and the kind of unethical behavior of those involved in vaccine research and experimentation.
The video-interview shot in 2018 speaks for itself.
Religious implications apart, this video gives an understanding of the basic modus operandi and the kind of unethical behavior of those involved in vaccine research and experimentation.
The video-interview shot in 2018 speaks for itself.
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