[Dec 13, 2024] Skiba News Nation Special - Rob and Sheila Skiba (11.7K views on YouTube) [SkibaNewsNation]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This special Features Rob Skiba's 2019 FEIC presentation and Sheila Skiba's Sacred Word Revealed talk from 2023.
🎧 SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST 🎧 Available on every major platform! 👉 https://podlink.to/h4XE
✅ FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA✅
[Website] https://skibanewsnation.com
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/SkibaNewsNation
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@SkibaNewsNation:2
[X (formerly Twitter)] https://x.com/skibanewsnation
[Truth Social] https://truthsocial.com/@SkibaNewsNation
📧 GUEST INQUIRIES & STORY SUBMISSIONS
For guest appearances or media inquiries, contact Kristen Tidwell at:
Got a story or topic to share? Email us:
Jeremiah Skiba: [email protected]
Jake Grant: [email protected]
Testing The Globe by Rob Skiba (Back in Stock!)
👉 Paperback: https://amzn.to/42JHhxP
👉 Hardcover: https://amzn.to/48qppct
00:00:00Message From Sheila
00:03:28Rob Testing The Globe
00:13:58Debunking Big Bang
00:24:59Debunking Dating Methods
00:36:38Debunking Biological Evolution
00:51:03Origin Of Life
01:01:50Sheila & Rob's Love
01:12:10Rob Got Sick
01:25:07After Rob Passed
01:30:33Writing A Book
01:41:24After Writing Book
01:57:20Prayers