Topton PfSense Intel N100 FANLESS Silent Mini Server PC Nextcloud Unboxing & Review #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
23 views • 3 months ago

SEE it here: https://amzn.to/40Ey6PB [amazon affiliate links]

- or on Aliexpress.us here: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256805482073699.html


In this video I unbox and test out this mini PC to see the hard drive performance speed and show you what is inside it. Apparently you can connect a 4G and 5G modem and wifi modem to it to have it run. I also explore the power of the processor. I find that the hard drive is a Gen 3 x2 speed. Did not test SATA port, I assume it is full 6gbps port. Overall it is okay PC if you buy it cheap enough.


- If you want more power, check out my review of this pc:

FANLESS Silent i7 -1365u Topton Mini PC w IRIS Graphics Unboxing Review Benchmark #wisebuyreviews - https://youtu.be/EUuvZk0ZObI

- SEE it here: https://amzn.to/4fUUR6D [amazon affiliate links] 13th Gen Fanless Mini PC Intel i7 1355U 1365U i5 1335U Windows 11 Dual 2.5G LAN Thunderbolt 4 Metal Gaming Mini Computer WiFi6

- OR on ALI: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256806726917983.html


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUuvZk0ZObI

intelservercomputing
