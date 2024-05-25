Create New Account
Breaking Evidence Takes Biden Impeachment in a Whole New Direction.
GalacticStorm
Breaking Evidence Takes Biden Impeachment in a Whole New Direction. Just The News Founder and Editor-in-Chief John Solomon says federal agents secretly knew for years Joe Biden met with Hunter’s Chinese business partners while on an official government trip. Solomon says House Oversight Chairman James Comer has obtained 3.3 million pages of documents the government has kept on Hunter Biden since 2015.


Watch LIVE➡ http://bit.ly/plutorav

war roomjohn solomonsteve bannon

