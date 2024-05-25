Breaking Evidence Takes Biden Impeachment in a Whole New Direction. Just The News Founder and Editor-in-Chief John Solomon says federal agents secretly knew for years Joe Biden met with Hunter’s Chinese business partners while on an official government trip. Solomon says House Oversight Chairman James Comer has obtained 3.3 million pages of documents the government has kept on Hunter Biden since 2015.
Watch LIVE➡ http://bit.ly/plutorav
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.