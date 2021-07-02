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UFOs - ORBS And Lights in the Heavens - DISCLOSURE IS NEAR
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64 views • July 02, 2021
“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”
Ephesians 6:12 KJV
FYI - I actually question the validity of the guy with the deep voice narrating this video occasionally - He's displayed a few questionable Shill like and gatekeeper like attributes at times and for some reason refuses to post his videos on other Alternative Platforms but will often take down content from his youtube account and claim that he was afraid to get a strike on it... I don't see any sincere truther behaving like that. Why not post over several platforms? It only takes a few minutes per video, I do it all the time and I'm looking for even more platforms to do it on - the more platforms the harder it is to stop the truth and all the more souls receive the truth.
The reason I posted this video is that is is happening everywhere, I've seen them myself and I happen to believe that we are in the beginning stage of a soon to be massive UFO/Alien Disclosure of sorts (and of course I know that there are no "aliens" from other planets but that these are some sort of fallen angelic or demonic type of spiritual activity localized here on earth under the dome firmament over our heads) - the only "out there" out there, is the dome-like firmament that covers earth(yes, like the Truman Show), there is the contents of the firmament such as sun, moon and stars and the wondering stars(referred to as "planets") - and above that is Heaven and outside of that is the obvious Abyss(water) which God created the earth and the firmament WITHIN. Read Genesis, it's very clearly stated.
Please join me on all my Channels:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/agentofchange
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/realagentofchange
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e
Ephesians 6:12 KJV
FYI - I actually question the validity of the guy with the deep voice narrating this video occasionally - He's displayed a few questionable Shill like and gatekeeper like attributes at times and for some reason refuses to post his videos on other Alternative Platforms but will often take down content from his youtube account and claim that he was afraid to get a strike on it... I don't see any sincere truther behaving like that. Why not post over several platforms? It only takes a few minutes per video, I do it all the time and I'm looking for even more platforms to do it on - the more platforms the harder it is to stop the truth and all the more souls receive the truth.
The reason I posted this video is that is is happening everywhere, I've seen them myself and I happen to believe that we are in the beginning stage of a soon to be massive UFO/Alien Disclosure of sorts (and of course I know that there are no "aliens" from other planets but that these are some sort of fallen angelic or demonic type of spiritual activity localized here on earth under the dome firmament over our heads) - the only "out there" out there, is the dome-like firmament that covers earth(yes, like the Truman Show), there is the contents of the firmament such as sun, moon and stars and the wondering stars(referred to as "planets") - and above that is Heaven and outside of that is the obvious Abyss(water) which God created the earth and the firmament WITHIN. Read Genesis, it's very clearly stated.
Please join me on all my Channels:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/agentofchange/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/agentofchange
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/realagentofchange
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e
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