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Australia: Gas Chambers Ready, Covid Camps, Gas Chambers, Protests and Tyranny
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261 views • February 09, 2022
In Australia, they are currently building more Covid-camps, but these new camps feature things like double-glazed glass and electric shutters that can lock up easily. Modern day concentration camps for the unvaccinated. Maria Zee details the grisly scene.
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