Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian Top Guns Train With NATO F-16 Fighter Jets
The Prisoner
A coalition of NATO Allies has agreed to donate their F-16s to the Ukrainian Air Force, and as part of the deal, Danish instructors are training Ukrainian pilots, technicians and ground crew how to fly and maintain the F-16.

It won't be long before we see footage of the F-16 going the same way as the Abrams tanks....

Source @Real World News


