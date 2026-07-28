Date: July 28, 2026. Lesson 147-2026. Title: Wisdom for Staying Out of Other People's Fights

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart continue their study of Proverbs 26 by examining verses 17–19, where Solomon warns against two destructive habits that damage relationships and communities: meddling in conflicts that do not belong to us and disguising hurtful deception as "just a joke." Through the vivid images of grabbing a wild dog by the ears and a madman hurling firebrands and arrows, this lesson reveals the high cost of self-appointed involvement and careless speech. Learn how biblical wisdom calls us to respect boundaries, speak truth with grace, and follow Christ, whose words always healed and whose interventions were always guided by the Father's will.

Lesson 147-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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