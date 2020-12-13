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TDV BANNED FROM YOUTUBE: And Kary Mullis, Inventor of PCR, Says Fraudci is a Fraud and Liar
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113 views • December 13, 2020
TDV BANNED FROM YOUTUBE: And Kary Mullis, Inventor of PCR, Says Fraudci is a Fraud and Liar
TDV Summit videos available here: https://tdvsummit.com
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today. https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
All-inclusive, 4-day/4-night Discover Nicaragua Tour (Jan 14-17)
https://info.granpacifica.com/discovery-nicaragua-tour-the-dollar-vigilante
Lucy’s reaction to being kicked off YT: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1336909001548828673
TDV’s new channel on YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeM1AkOZO4PLGse1_yWMgWg
Just doin' a lil' "political theater" for the tax slaves while they mind control them with the television programming and fear: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1337294846160216066
Who wants to bet all these people are recording the sign to send in to the government snitch hotline to have it removed? Yes, I am losing faith in humanity. JK, I never had much.: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1337314316735930368
Kary Mullis Nobel Prize inventor (PCR) tests Polymerase Chain Reaction 1993 speaks PCR Misused: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0ruk8Gtrkc
This is Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test. He said the tests are meant to magnify material not test for anything. Here he says Fauci is a fraud and a liar. Kary died just before Event 201 last year, because, of course he did: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1336860380224696320
Bill Gates finally tells the truth Animation: https://youtu.be/9pO8JkEupM4
They Think You’re Stupid (Flight Stewardess on Loudspeaker):
https://youtu.be/oQxaGm7eK4U
In the 1970s you could walk right up to the plane & smoke on the flight. In 2020 you get radiated, anally probed, your lighter stolen and get told by the stewardess, who is wearing a diaper and smells like shit, that if you take off your muzzle you will be thrown into a rape camp: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1337134770246082563
Mind control is so amazing. I've seen people look at a video of a plane NOT hitting the Pentagram or of a garbage fire in Shanksville and tell me they see a plane. Do you see a pandemic?: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1337147790133239809
And yeah I’m not wearing a mask for all you maskhole sheep: https://twitter.com/RealTina40/status/1336703231536271363
TDV Summit videos available here: https://tdvsummit.com
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today. https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
All-inclusive, 4-day/4-night Discover Nicaragua Tour (Jan 14-17)
https://info.granpacifica.com/discovery-nicaragua-tour-the-dollar-vigilante
Lucy’s reaction to being kicked off YT: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1336909001548828673
TDV’s new channel on YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeM1AkOZO4PLGse1_yWMgWg
Just doin' a lil' "political theater" for the tax slaves while they mind control them with the television programming and fear: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1337294846160216066
Who wants to bet all these people are recording the sign to send in to the government snitch hotline to have it removed? Yes, I am losing faith in humanity. JK, I never had much.: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1337314316735930368
Kary Mullis Nobel Prize inventor (PCR) tests Polymerase Chain Reaction 1993 speaks PCR Misused: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0ruk8Gtrkc
This is Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR test. He said the tests are meant to magnify material not test for anything. Here he says Fauci is a fraud and a liar. Kary died just before Event 201 last year, because, of course he did: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1336860380224696320
Bill Gates finally tells the truth Animation: https://youtu.be/9pO8JkEupM4
They Think You’re Stupid (Flight Stewardess on Loudspeaker):
https://youtu.be/oQxaGm7eK4U
In the 1970s you could walk right up to the plane & smoke on the flight. In 2020 you get radiated, anally probed, your lighter stolen and get told by the stewardess, who is wearing a diaper and smells like shit, that if you take off your muzzle you will be thrown into a rape camp: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1337134770246082563
Mind control is so amazing. I've seen people look at a video of a plane NOT hitting the Pentagram or of a garbage fire in Shanksville and tell me they see a plane. Do you see a pandemic?: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1337147790133239809
And yeah I’m not wearing a mask for all you maskhole sheep: https://twitter.com/RealTina40/status/1336703231536271363
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