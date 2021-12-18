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The Darkest Winter: Planning of The COVID-19 PSYOP
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230 views • December 18, 2021
Since SARS-CoV-2 was declared a "pandemic," diligent research has led some to a number of simulations and exercises which "war gamed" a potential viral outbreak and asked how the people and institutions of the world would respond. The pandemic exercises are numerous. The most well-known simulation is likely Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise organized by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation partnered with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the World Economic Forum on October 18, 2019. Event 201 simulated how the world would respond to a fictional coronavirus pandemic known as CAPS which swept around the planet. The simulation imagined 65 million people dying, mass lock downs, quarantines, censorship of alternative viewpoints under the guise of fighting "disinformation," and even floated the idea of arresting people who question the pandemic narrative. Sound familiar?
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