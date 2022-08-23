Strength in Numbers Rules

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the advent of the CDC admitting it was wrong about natural immunity, Fauci saying that he's retiring, Debra Birx confessing to have purposefully misled Trump about the Covid vax, and "We the People" waking up to the conspiracy to destroy the US economy and moving towards a One World Government, the hoax of the Covid 19 plandemic has become clear! We're seeing a grassroots movement to reclaim America.