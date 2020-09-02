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Full Show: President Trump, Bill Barr, And Republican Congress Suggest Deep Investigation Into Antifa/Democrat Riots
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42 views • September 02, 2020
Major breaking news today as the President has made statements along with Republicans and the Attorney General indicating that they are investigating ANTIFA terror in the cities dating back months. President Trump has also decided to remove the United States from the World Health Organization vaccine production and distribution citing its China first policy as the reasoning. Democrat terrorism continues to plague the major cities are more of the violence is caught on camera. Dan Lyman joins the broadcast from Europe to update us on the anti-lockdown protests happening in Germany and the chaos of a migrant invasion in Spain. Tom Pappert discusses the implications of the COVID hoax, the Democrat terror squads and the upcoming election. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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