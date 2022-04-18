FEAR NOT: PART 3

It is impossible to please God without faith, so what do we thing the devil who is the god of this world will do if he wants to get people on his side? He uses fear. Fear is the easiest way for the devil to get people on his side and add the love of money and you will not stand against the devil unless you are converted and born again of the Spirit as you have to be like Daniel and few others and love not your life to the death. Most are not aware the gospel now is another gospel satans ministers has crept in with but it will become obvious as the devils time is up and we will see increasingly that the world leads the church more and more in fear. The church will try to avoid persecution for faith in God and adopt a spirit of fear which is of the devil. Even now this has begun.