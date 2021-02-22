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'The truth about Planet X and weather modification'
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234 views • February 22, 2021
This fella really has his act together and he talks some real dense on a number of topics, from chemtrails to Planet X and a whole lot in between.
Well worth watching, even if it was originally put out there a couple of years ago.
Well worth watching, even if it was originally put out there a couple of years ago.
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