Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 1, 2022 - map, music, ENG text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 1, 2022
▪️Ukrainian artillery increased the intensity of strikes on border areas in Valuysky District and Shebekinsky District.
Russian Air Defence operated in Belgorod. As reported, several Ukrainian missiles were intercepted.
▪️In Kup'yans'k Sector, Russian Armed Forces repelled another offensive attempt by Ukrainian forces near Kuzemivka.
Near Stel'makhivka, AFU deployment sites were hit by artillery fire.
▪️In Lyman Sector, Ukrainian units launched a series of attacks at the Chervonopopivka-Ploshchanka line.
The enemy assault groups were struck by Russian artillery and MLRS.
▪️Heavy fighting for the settlements along the Lysychans'k-Soledar road continues.
Russian Armed Forces launch artillery and air strikes against the enemy's reinforcements.
▪️Wagner's PMC units continue their offensive on the southeastern outskirts of Bakhmut.
Artillery and heavy flamethrower systems destroy the spotted firing points and strongholds of the enemy.
▪️AFU continue indiscriminate artillery and rocket attacks on Donetsk.
Over the past 24 hours, residential buildings, a kindergarten and a hotel complex were hit.
▪️Another exchange of prisoners under a 50-for-50 formula took place in Zaporizhia Region.
All the released servicemen were brought to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.
