Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 1, 2022 - map, music, ENG text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 1, 2022





▪️Ukrainian artillery increased the intensity of strikes on border areas in Valuysky District and Shebekinsky District.





Russian Air Defence operated in Belgorod. As reported, several Ukrainian missiles were intercepted.





▪️In Kup'yans'k Sector, Russian Armed Forces repelled another offensive attempt by Ukrainian forces near Kuzemivka.





Near Stel'makhivka, AFU deployment sites were hit by artillery fire.





▪️In Lyman Sector, Ukrainian units launched a series of attacks at the Chervonopopivka-Ploshchanka line.





The enemy assault groups were struck by Russian artillery and MLRS.





▪️Heavy fighting for the settlements along the Lysychans'k-Soledar road continues.





Russian Armed Forces launch artillery and air strikes against the enemy's reinforcements.





▪️Wagner's PMC units continue their offensive on the southeastern outskirts of Bakhmut.





Artillery and heavy flamethrower systems destroy the spotted firing points and strongholds of the enemy.





▪️AFU continue indiscriminate artillery and rocket attacks on Donetsk.





Over the past 24 hours, residential buildings, a kindergarten and a hotel complex were hit.





▪️Another exchange of prisoners under a 50-for-50 formula took place in Zaporizhia Region.





All the released servicemen were brought to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation.