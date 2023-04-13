Create New Account
Roland 6000s vintage electric piano - quick demo
29 views
eTRUTH
Published Yesterday |

Someone from Memphis is interested in this cool vintage elec piano.

Quick demo, from a non-piano playing guy.

A couple of the keys sound a tad louder when pressed - see the demo, let me know what you think (the potential buyer).

God bless all who watch the video, and even those who don't see it (the whole rest of the world, basically).

Keywords
rolandjesus is lord6000roland electric pianoelectric piano6000s

