CBDCs: Beyond the Basics
Published 6 days ago
November 22nd, 20222,

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/cbdc/

We all know that central bank digital currencies are bad news. But do you know the difference between retail and wholesale CBDCs? And do you know why the American Bankers Association is against the implementation of retail or intermediated CBDCs? Today James takes you beyond the basics and begins introducing you to the split circuit monetary system as we dive deeper down the programmable money rabbit hole.

