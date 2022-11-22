CBDCs: Beyond the Basics

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







November 22nd, 2022

The Corbett Report



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/cbdc/

We all know that central bank digital currencies are bad news. But do you know the difference between retail and wholesale CBDCs? And do you know why the American Bankers Association is against the implementation of retail or intermediated CBDCs? Today James takes you beyond the basics and begins introducing you to the split circuit monetary system as we dive deeper down the programmable money rabbit hole.

