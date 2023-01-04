Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DRAWING THE LINE
9 views
channel image
RealNewMetaMap
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

Perception requires embodiment since the precondition of perception is meaning not objects (you can't see it till you understand how it relates to you as a whole). However the assumption in current thought is just the opposite, objects come before meaning so the virtual metaverse courses are coming to strapped universities which don’t understand evolutionary human architecture as basis of uncorrupted perception. SUBSCRIBE to metatalknews.com

Keywords
humanitytranshumanismcultural archiveunb

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket