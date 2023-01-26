GEO-ENGINEERING: Poisoning the Entire Planet – How, Why, Who?

For more FREE content like this, go to the Freedom Portal at this link: https://fp-prod.thriveon.com/





Second only to the threat of nuclear holocaust, the intentional and massive dispersal of toxic substances into our global atmosphere is probably the most dangerous activity on Earth.





Elana Freeland, author of UNDER AND IONIZED SKY and GEOENGINEERED TRANSHUMANISM, is one of the most well-researched and effective voices informing humanity of this vast and unnecessary secret agenda.





Elana joined Foster in The FREEDOM PORTAL to explore the evidence for who is doing this, how and why...and what we can do to stop it. After only the threat of a nuclear holocaust, the intentional and massive injection of toxic substances into our global atmosphere is probably the most dangerous activity on Earth. Elana Freeland is one of the most well-researched and effective voices informing humanity of this vast and unnecessary secret agenda. Elana will join Foster in The FREEDOM PORTAL to lay out the evidence for who is doing this and why...and what we can do to stop it.



