Prayer Radio Conversation show 13 - Dr. Rev. Jim Turrell guest.
prayersradio
prayersradio
1 follower
1 day ago

Introduction 00:00 - 02:05

The hosts introduce Dr. Turrell, mentioning his books, website, and 43 years of experience as a reverend.

https://amzn.to/3Ik7xbR

Jesus Under The Hood Paperback – December 19, 2024

by Dr. Jim Turrell (Author)


https://amzn.to/44Qaslg

Instant Public Speaking from the Heart Paperback – February 3, 2018

by Dr. Jim Turrell (Author)


https://amzn.to/461eyZ4

When it's Time to Leave Paperback – July 22, 2015

by Dr. Jim Turrell (Author)


https://amzn.to/4ljNpW3

How to Complete a Relationship Kindle Edition

by Dr. Jim Turrell (Author)

Opening Prayer 03:05 - 04:14

Dr. Turrell gives an opening invocation focused on the power of love.


Discussion on Prayer 04:35 - 27:10

The bulk of the interview covers various aspects of prayer, including:

Tangible results from prayer

Staying grounded in prayer

Challenges in prayer

How prayer has changed over time

Silent vs. spoken prayer

Starting the day with prayer


Closing Remarks 27:10 - 33:21

The hosts wrap up, mentioning Dr. Turrell's resources. Dr. Turrell gives a closing prayer and promotes his latest book.


Questions/Answers

Q: What tangible results have you seen personally from prayer? 04:50

A: Dr. Turrell states his whole life is a tangible result of prayer, explaining that whatever one believes is their prayer.


Q: How do you stay grounded in prayer every day? 07:47

A: Dr. Turrell explains that prayer never stops, as one's beliefs are constant prayers.


Q: What do you do when you have a challenge in prayer? 08:33

A: He emphasizes maintaining a constant state of gratitude, even for challenges.


Q: How has your prayer changed over time? 16:27

A: Dr. Turrell discusses the evolution from learning structured prayer steps to a more intuitive approach.


Q: What's your favorite Ernest Holmes book? 18:38

A: "This Thing Called You," which he describes as "a Hallmark card written to your soul."


Q: How do you start your day with prayer? 25:52

A: He starts by being thankful for his wife and the presence of people in his life.

Keywords
spiritualprayerhelpholmescslnon denominationalscience of mindcenters for spiritual living
Chapters

00:00Exploring Prayer and Belief

02:54Transformative Power of Prayer

04:21Exploring Prayer and Belief

06:56Transformative Power of Prayer

07:51Exploring the Nature of Prayer

08:29Transformative Power of Prayer

09:11Beliefs Shape Reality

09:30Exploring the Nature of Prayer

10:15Prayer and Personal Growth

11:45Exploring the Nature of Prayer

13:50From Music to Ministry

14:23Beliefs Shape Reality

14:39Transformative Acorn Moment

15:30Beliefs Shape Reality

16:10Transformative Power of Prayer

16:44Prayer and Personal Growth

17:42Exploring Truth and Existence

18:21Books and Personal Growth

20:16Exploring the Nature of Prayer

21:09Exploring Truth and Existence

21:28Exploring the Nature of Prayer

21:52Balancing Prayer and Energy

22:10Exploring the Nature of Prayer

22:38Balancing Prayer and Energy

22:54Unexpected Connections and Beliefs

23:17Exploring the Nature of Prayer

24:23Unexpected Connections and Beliefs

25:05Exploring the Nature of Prayer

25:30Exploring Prayer and Belief

28:02Reflecting Through Storytelling

30:25Divine Love Unites All

31:45Unexpected Connections and Beliefs

